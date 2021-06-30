As a highlight of its 2021 Summer Reading Program Monroe County Library brought Lew-e’ the Clown to the Monroe County Clubhouse on Monday, June 28. Children (and their caregivers) enjoyed the chance to laugh and watch the antics of Lew-e’ and the young helpers he brought on stage with him.
Monroe County Library director of children’s programs Jasa Brown and volunteers provided popcorn, snacks and drinks for children as they watched the show. Children were invited to sit in front of the stage so they wouldn’t miss a thing, especially as Lew-e’ performed his magic tricks. Known for engaging all of his audience, Lew-e’ made sure to call on teens sitting on the back row, too.
His special helpers were Lucas, age 6, who helped Lew-e’ juggle bean bags and then balanced spinning beach balls, and Aubrey, who helped Lew-e’ juggle three plungers while balancing a spinning plate on a stick.
Lew-e’ (Lee Andrews) is a Monroe County native, a 2009 graduate of Mary Persons, who performs around the U.S. and beyond. He brought the American Clown Academy to Monroe County a few years ago and welcomes some of the most talented and acclaimed clowns in the country to Forsyth each summer. He said the American Clown Academy will still be limited this year but is looking forward to returning to full capacity in 2022.
Lew-e’ and his wife Rebecca added a little girl to their family three months ago, joining their son, 4. She will soon get to preview Lew-e’s performances and let him know what tickles children the most.
Lew-e always throws in some quips that go past his youngest fans, meant for the caregivers and the teens on the back row. (“Oops, I squished my banana; it’s not appealing anymore.”)
He closed the show by having the children promise to be good at home, at the library and at Dairy Queen and to check out tons of books.
Brown invited everyone to the Summer Reading Program’s special program on Wednesday, July 7 at 2 p.m. with story teller Barry Stewart Mann.