At its quarterly meeting on Jan. 21 the Monroe County Library Board heard from Flint River Regional Library executive director Natalie Marshall that no state cuts to library system budgets are expected this year. She said legislators know that people are using libraries during the pandemic and cuts would be a hardship.
Marshall said the library system has received a grant for Chromebooks but there is a delay in receiving them because they are so much in demand. The grant is through Georgia Public Library Service, which has dedicated part of its federal CARES Act funding, along with state and private grant funding, to technology projects that support the connectivity needs of public libraries during the pandemic.
Marshall said the Flint River Regional Libraries got more funding from the CARES Act in early December to buy Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies. She said she was able to get great pricing on items including wipes, masks and gloves and expects delivery of the items beginning in February.
Marshall said the usual “Hot Dog Day” when library representatives visit the Capital during the legislative session to reach out to legislators for support and funding won’t happen this year since the Capitol isn’t open to group visits. She asked board members to reach out to their legislators to continue funding the library.
Library board chair Isabelle Tanner said that all board members whose terms were expiring have been reappointed to the board, including Bob Harris, Dr. Margie Bryant and Louvena Trammell. Other board members are Lauri English, Ralph Bass, Jennifer Hudgins, Taylor Bittick, Jennie Barfield and Nipper Bunn.
Monroe County Library branch manager Kimberly Clayton said the library has dealt with COVID issues. After some workers in the warehouse of PINES, which is the lending network for about 300 Georgia libraries contracted COVID, policy became to quarantine books for five days before they could be lent to new patrons. Clayton said the delay was unsettling to avid readers, but her staff explained the necessity.
A Monroe County Library staff member tested positive for COVID on Dec. 8, and the county manager told Clayton to close the library immediately. The library resumed curbside service on Dec. 28 and resumed inside service on Jan. 19.
Clayton said the library had a pumpkin decorating program for families in the library parking lot in November with 24 participants and a sweater and decorations arts & crafts program for families in December. She said Monroe County Library is developing a relationship with High Falls State Park. Monroe County Library is providing books to a little library at the park every couple of months, and Clayton plans to work with the park on summer programs, possibly drive-in movies at the park.
Clayton said Monroe County Library has a grant from Google for $700 for a virtual learning day; she applied for the grant before the pandemic shut-down. She said she will begin seeking grants for the summer reading program.
Clayton said Monroe County Library only has three computers available for public use because of problems with other computers. Work is being done on the other computers.
Clayton has been working from home for six weeks as she recovers from major surgery. She said she is now able to drive again and will be back in Forsyth soon. She said she has maintained daily contact with her library staff.
Jennifer Hudgins, president of Friends of Monroe County Library, said the group has postponed in-person monthly meetings since November and postponed its annual meeting to February. The status of its annual Used Book Sale, its largest fundraiser, is uncertain. The Used Book Sale is traditionally a part of the Forsythia Festival, but Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, sponsor of the Festival, has eliminated all in-door activities of the Festival. There was discussion of whether it would be worthwhile to set up tents for the Used Book Sale. [The Forsythia Festival has since been postponed from its March 13-14 dates.]
Clayton said carpets and upholstery in the library need their annual cleaning. She has an estimate of $2,311.25 for the cleaning. There was an increase from $1,900 to include cleaning upholstery and chairs. The board’s financial report showed quarterly profits of $1,228.14, which wasn’t enough to cover the carpet cleaning.
There was discussion of whether the cleaning could be delayed and whether the county might cover part of the cost since it owns the library building and covers building maintenance. There was also a question of whether the profits, which generally derive from things that charging to make copies, could be used for carpet cleaning since it was thought they are designated for library materials. The board decided to delay action on carpet cleaning until its April 15 meeting. Clayton will ask the county finance officer whether the county can provide some funds for carpet and upholstery cleaning.