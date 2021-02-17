By Diane Glidewell
Georgia Department of Public Health launched its new vaccine distribution dashboard on Tuesday, Feb. 16 showing the number of vaccines delivered to Georgia and how many have been administered in each county. It is designed to be updated daily.
As of Feb. 16, Monroe County had administered 3,591 vaccine doses. To compare some nearby counties: Bibb 18,284, Butts 1,733, Jasper 1,698, Lamar 3,438, Newton 2,693 (one of the lowest per capita in the state), Peach 2,746, Pike 689, Spalding 7,421, Twiggs 1,557, Upson 7,679, Crawford 1,788, Houston 17,227.
Georgia has received a total of 1,445,835 vaccine doses, which is 13,470 per 100,000 people. In Georgia 74 percent of the vaccine received has been used with 1,042,707 first doses given and 403,128 second does given.
Cases of COVID-19 trended down in data released by the North Central Health District on Feb. 15. All 13 counties in the district, including Monroe County, had less cases in the two-week period from Jan. 25-Feb. 7 than they did Jan. 11-24.
All 13 counties remain in the Substantial Spread category, meaning all have more than 100 cases per 100,000 population. Monroe County is at 442 new cases/100,000 people with 122 new cases. That is down from 794/100,000 in the preceding two-week period, with 219 new cases. The North Central Health District as a whole is at 482/100,000 with 2,576 new cases. That is down from 776/100,000 (4,146 new cases) in the preceding two-week period.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had 2,242 confirmed and presumed cases, 174 hospitalizations and 86 deaths from COVID-19.
Bibb County has had the most deaths from COVID in the district with 348, followed with Houston County at 194, Baldwin County at 98, Monroe County at 86 and Washington County at 62.
Only one of the new cases in Monroe County was associated with an outbreak. Three percent of emergency department visits in Monroe County since Jan. 23 were identified as COVID Syndrome. The largest number of new cases in Monroe County were in persons ages 50-64, 35 percent. The next highest percentage was in persons ages 35-49 (15 percent), followed by persons ages 65-79 at about 13 percent of cases. Age groups 5-9, 10-17 and 18-24 each contributed equally to the number of COVID cases with about 7 percent.
About 11 percent of cases were in people 25-34 and 4 percent in people over 80.