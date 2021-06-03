Some people see a need and don’t hesitate to help. Mark Davis is one of those people. Coming back from a trip to the landfill on Wednesday, when he saw a trailer and several horses in the woods off Indian Springs Drive, he knew something wasn’t right.
He stopped and the couple transporting the six horses told him they were having trouble with their truck and were trying to keep the horses cool and hydrated in the heat that had topped 90 degrees. They had bought gallons of water from Walmart for the horses.
Davis offered his pasture about four miles north of town for the horses while they resolved the truck issues. He hooked up his truck to the trailer and pulled it to where the horses could have enough water, shade and even hay while they waited in Monroe County. They filled the water troughs twice before the horses stopped drinking.
Davis learned that the horses were on their way from Florida to Colorado to spend the hot summer. They are walking horses used in hunting quail. Quail hunters enjoy being able to hunt from the horses and avoid the ticks, briars, snakes and other pests and hazards that lurk in quail habitat. The plan was an overnight stay in Tennessee, but the truck went into limp mode, meaning there was a serious engine or transmission problem so that power was reduced to less than needed to pull the horse trailer.
Davis said as their handlers take care of buying a new truck to continue the trip to Colorado the horses are comfortably taking a break in northern Monroe County. Davis said he is glad he was able to help and hopes someone would do the same for him and his horses. He acknowledges that it isn’t the first time he has gone out of his way to help animals and their owners, from nurturing a neglected horse and finding it a new home to helping a horse with truck trouble headed to the teen world championships in Perry.
“If you’re a horse person, you think twice when you see someone with trouble,” he said. “The animals don’t have a choice.”