Cheryl Finney’s love story began at the skating rink in Macon when she was 17 and 19-year-old Joseph Finney, a graduate of Mary Persons, tried to talk to her. She wasn’t sure she was interested, but her cousin gave him her number. He called, they dated and two months later they married. The love affair became a 32-year marriage and continues even though Joseph passed away May 31 after a grueling battle with throat cancer.
Joseph’s faith in God’s plan for him and the spiritual strength that he showed even as his physical strength dwindled have inspired Cheryl to keep his spirit alive in a non-profit foundation she established in July. Wings & Words of Hope, Inc. has a mission of uplifting and encouraging people in need and finding resources for them, especially youth and caregivers for family members going through medical struggles.
Cheryl said “Wings” is for Joseph’s faith and the heavenly wings he has now been awarded, “Words” are for the encouragement he gave that sustained her and has blessed others, and “Hope” is what she wants to share.
“This is new to me,” she said. “We’re background people, not out front people. I thank God I could get this up and running.”
In 2014 Joseph complained of a sore throat that eventually took him to the emergency room. He was told it was just a cold or strep infection, but it didn’t get better. He went to an ear, nose & throat specialist and was diagnosed with throat cancer. After a spot on his tongue was removed, he enjoyed about three years of remission until symptoms returned in 2017. At the end of 2019, doctors said the cancer had spread invasively, and in December Joseph went to Augusta for major surgery to remove his tongue and parts of his throat.
Cheryl said doctors took out everything they thought could be cancerous and used muscles from Joseph’s leg to rebuild his throat. He had a good prognosis and life expectancy of at least a year, but they hoped for more. They went to Emory University for immunology therapy. Joseph was told he was a good candidate and that the therapy had never been known to be detrimental even if it didn’t have all the positive effects hoped for. However, Joseph’s physical condition declined after the treatment at Emory.
But Cheryl said his faith in God and God’s purpose for him never wavered. When he was diagnosed in 2014, Cheryl had just lost her mother and was devastated to face another crisis. As she sobbed, Joseph told her God had spoken to him and said he was using him to show the world He is the same God as He was.
“He told me, ‘Stop crying. Don’t question God. I need you to do something for me. Trust me and post whatever I need you to post’”.
Cheryl said they hadn’t been active on Facebook before, but she began to post all that he told her, good and bad, about their journey with cancer. When Joseph couldn’t talk, he was able to text her what he wanted to say. People from far and near have told her how much the posts have meant to them. She has seen over 3,000 views to her posts. This is what has compelled her to continue reaching out to people through Wings & Words of Hope.
Before Joseph proposed to her, he told her that he had seen her when she was younger and prayed that she would be his wife. When he saw her at the skating rink, he knew God was answering his prayers. He told her that she had prayed and God was answering her prayers, too. They were married at the Courthouse in Macon, lived at Village Oaks Apartments in Forsyth for a year, then bought a house in the Bloomfield neighborhood in Macon.
Three years after their first wedding, they were married at St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Juliette, the first wedding held at the church. In 2000 they bought Joseph’s grandparents’ house in Juliette, remodeled it and have been there ever since. They have four children (Marcus, Joseph, Candice and Jeremy) and four grandchildren. All of their children attended Monroe County Schools.
Cheryl said Joseph was a good father and a good provider. He worked at Snapper Power in McDonough for 20 years until 2005 when his hands were crushed in an accident. He had 20 surgeries and overcame the injuries.
Joseph enjoyed power lifting as a hobby and passed the interest to his son, Joseph, who excelled as a body builder. He was health conscious and didn’t smoke or drink and cared about eating healthily.
He was a deacon at Glorious Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Macon and was active with its dance team ministry. Joseph and Cheryl were looking forward to enjoying retirement and grandchildren and traveling. Joseph was only 62 when he passed in May.
Cheryl said she was blessed with many family and church family members who helped her as a caregiver. Insurance and Medicare provided many or the things Joseph needed, but there are always deductible’s and gaps in what is covered. These are things she wants to help provide for others who aren’t as blessed. By posting on Facebook she was able to give many of his feeding supplies to a family in Macon who needed them for a child it adopted. The family was having to re-use feeding bags contrary to recommendations.
Cheryl knows material supplies are important, but so is emotional support. She said that even when Joseph had a tracheotomy and couldn’t talk, he would put a thumb up to encourage her as well as texting her.
“He never gave up, never complained. Even when he didn’t look like himself, he still served,” said Cheryl. “Our body isn’t designed to last forever, but our spirit is.”
She said many people spoke at the wake held for him in Juliette about how he touched their lives, including youth to whom he had ministered.
She has seen signs that Wings & Words of Hope is meant to bless people. Once, when she was in the bank, she met a woman who had moved to Georgia from North Dakota and was touched to offer to do the web page for Wings & Words of Hope. The lady has done web pages professionally but is not charging Wings & Words of Hope, just saying she wants to see it go well.
Joseph is the son of Joseph Finney, who drove a Monroe County school bus for many years, and Lillie Ruth White Finney, who preceded him in death; he is one of seven children. He was known as a very humble, quiet man who loved God.
The immediate goal of Wings & Words of Hope is to provide at lest 15 Thanksgiving gift boxes to families who need them. There are inspirational shirts, coffee cups, mugs, candles and masks for sale on the website to support the non-profit. Visit the website for more information. Board members include Minister Dennis Bowden, Minister James Slaughter, Joseph A. Finney Jr., Kelsey Mahone and Monya Rutland.
Cheryl also continues to provide encouraging messages on Facebook. On Oct. 27 she wrote: My husband would always say in any bad situation... Don't ask, Why me? Always ask Why not me? I will never forget the day you got diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer. My first question was, Why him? and Joseph looked at me and said, Why not me, Cheryl? Joseph was a very wise, humble, a Godly man and the things he would say help me grow stronger in the Lord. I pray this will help whomever needs to hear this. Good Morning!!!