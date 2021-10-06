Information and photos
courtesy of Lindsay Kimbell
Mary Persons FFA, Monroe County Middle School FFA and Monroe County 4H Livestock Show Teams competed at the lamb show at the Gwinnett County Fair/Southeastern Empire Livestock Show on Sept. 17. Students exhibited lambs in weight classes in the market and breeding ewe shows and competed in showmanship by grade.
Representing Mary Persons FFA, Lola Talton finished 1st, 1st and 3rd in weight class and 2nd in showmanship; Willow Waldrep finished 3rd, 6th, 6th and 7th in weight class and 3rd in showmanship; Landon Prince finished 5th in weight class and 7th in showmanship.
Lola Talton showed her Hereford in the heifer show at the Gwinnett County Fair/Southeastern Empire Livestock Show and placed 2nd in showmanship and 2nd in weight class.
At the heifer show Coleman Prince placed 3rd in weight class, and Willow Waldrep 4th in weight class.
Representing Monroe County Middle School FFA, at the lamb show Emma Kimbell finished 2nd and 5th in weight class, Reserve Grand Champion in Division 1 weight class and 6th in showmanship; Baylor Prince finished 6th in weight class and 2nd in showmanship; Boss Malcolm finished 6th in weight class and 5th in showmanship; Leah Trice finished 6th in weight class and 6th in showmanship.
Representing Monroe County 4-H in the lamb show, Cohen Talton finished 1st, 2nd, 2nd in weight class, Grand Champion Division 1 weight class and 5th in showmanship; Aaron Kimbell finished 1st in weight class and 5th in showmanship; Evan Kimbell finished 3rd in weight class and 6th in showmanship; Jeremiah Head finished 7th in weight class and 3rd in showmanship; Emerson Fletcher finished 8th in weight class and 8th in showmanship.
The livestock teams’ next show will be at the Georgia National Fair starting with lambs and cattle on Oct. 9.