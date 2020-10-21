A few hours before Air Force One touched down at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport on Friday evening, State Rep. Miriam Paris and Macon-Bibb Commissioner-elect Seth Clark held a “Ridin’ With Biden” event in downtown Macon to remind voters that Georgia is a swing state.
Dozens of Democratic participants in the car parade met on Poplar Street at 11 a.m. arriving in vehicles heavily decorated with Democratic flags, banners, and windows painted with anti-trump slogans. Even though the Biden supporters condemned the pending Trump rally as a “super spreader” and reckless, they gathered in the parking lot outside their vehicles without regard to social distancing to clap and cheer before starting their engines. All were wearing masks. A half an hour later, they made their way slowly through downtown streets honking their horns to bring attention to their cause.
A statement from former vice president Joe Biden said President Trump “is hosting events that continue to disregard public health guidance and the CDC and is now taking his disregard for COVID-19 to Macon, Georgia.” Nevertheless, around 7,000 eager citizens from across Georgia attended the Trump event. Masks and sanitizer were in heavy use at the rally.
Dan and Beth Singletary of Forsyth worked 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the rally as volunteers with Dan driving golf carts shuttling people and Beth working the entrance tent welcoming attendees, doing temperature checks, and passing out masks and hand sanitizer.
Mrs. Singletary said, “The leadership of the volunteer teams were very impressive, professional, organized, fun and kind. We met some great people that were volunteering. There were no protestors or problems that we saw.” She also said, “Long day, but worth every minute – we had a blast! President Trump did an awesome job – spoke well, looked strong and handsome.”
The president stepped to the presidential podium only a few minutes after his scheduled 7 p.m. start to the strands of his campaign theme song “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood.
Early in his 90-minute speech Trump said, ““Eighteen days from now, we’re going to win the state of Georgia, we’re going to win four more years,” adding that in 2016 he “won Macon, Georgia,” although Hillary Clinton defeated Trump by more than 12,000 votes in Macon-Bibb County. “We’re winning in Florida, we’re winning here.”
Trump said Second Amendment rights were under siege and praised school choice while claiming Democrats disdained Georgian values.
“The radical left is doing everything in their power to protect their chosen candidate, who has no clue where he is...They have nothing but disdain for you and your values and the values of Georgia. They flood your communities with criminal aliens, drugs and crime. They complain about guns and they want to end your Second Amendment [rights], but they want protections for themselves. They oppose school choice while sending their families to the best private schools.”
The president said his pandemic response saved millions of lives and that the coronavirus was a plague sent to us by China. He said that the FDA will approve a COVID-19 vaccine soon and that 100 million doses will be available before the end of the year. Trump said the vaccine has been delayed, to some extent, due to political reasons.
Many attendees were eager to speak with the Reporter. Donna Knowles and 17-year-old son Marty, who live in Warner Robins, recently returned from a cross-country trip that included the Sturgis Rally in South Dakota.
Knowles replied “We talked to a lot of nice people on the way and never met a single Biden voter. We spent over a week in Oregon, over a week in Washington state and three weeks in California. And let me tell you, there were Trump signs, flags and bumper stickers everywhere. I met a man in Death Valley and by my accent he knew I was from the South and he wanted me to tell folks back home in Georgia that there are a lot of good people who live in California and they’re not all a bunch of crazy liberals and they need help. It just touched my heart when he said that..”
The mother and son team were trapped for a week in a campground near Klamath, Calif. due to heavy smoke from the fires. Knowles continued, “The owners of the camp have worked really hard for 20 years, invested their money and you could tell they were struggling because of the economy. They were hoping and praying Trump will remain in office.”
Knowles said she thinks Trump will turn the whole country red unless Democrats rig the election. “I started 6 or 7 months ago posting and telling everybody please do not vote by mail but the last count I heard was 8 million. It is crazy, people voting by mail. There’s been too much evidence of wrongdoing. They’re finding ballots in dumpsters and rivers.”
Gurtej Narang of Roswell is a 3rd year finance student at Georgia State and treasurer of the Georgia College Republicans. His parents moved here 30 years ago from India and he was born and raised in this state. He had been waiting at the airport since 2:30 and was able to get VIP access with a friend. Narang said, “This is a high energy rally. I think Trump has a fantastic chance, especially with his record that no one can compete against. We have Sleepy Joe on one side and President Trump on the other. There’s no question Biden is the best opponent he could possibly have.”
A widowed, handicapped vendor hawking Trump hats spread across a table next to a bottle of hand sanitizer and wearing a “Blacks for Trump t-shirt”, Paul Jackson from North Carolina had this to say, “ I’m not only a Trump supporter, I’m a Trump lover. I traveled to Macon from a rally in Greensboro after attending a Pennsylvania rally. I was also present at a recent Florida rally to support my president.” He travels from rally to rally in his minivan, selling hats to pay his expenses. He said he orders the hats in bulk online and sales aren’t as brisk as he’d like them to be but he’s a happy man who will be even happier after what he expects will happen on Nov. 3. Oliver Oulai and his wife Marie of Locust Grove immigrated to the U.S. from the Ivory Coast and have been American citizens for a year and a half after coming to Georgia 8 years ago, knowing only French. Oulai now speaks fluent English with a melodic accent. Oulai said, “I think Trump has already won this election. The only thing negative about Trump is maybe his personality, but he says what he has to say and sometimes you must be abrasive to get the point across. Sometimes it’s important to show you have nerve.”
A pair of young men still too young to vote also spoke with us. Nelson Ortiz, 16, born in Athens and Daniel McMichael, 17, from Callaway Gardens. Both are honor roll students.
McMichael attended the rally with his Trump supporter mom and proclaimed he is a future Republican voter. He is a homeschooled student who has been studying both sides of the election. He said his online studies in comparative government don’t keep up with current events, but at least they explain the way government works or rather the way it should work. When asked about his thoughts on President Trump, he said, “I don’t know too much about his character, but I agree with his pro-life stance and most of his polices.”
Ortiz was dressed in a “Latinos for Trump” t-shirt and a Trump hat. When questioned if his family was pro-Trump Ortiz replied, “My parents disagreed with Trump early on but after I explained to them what good he’s actually done, keeping the borders strong and insuring illegals and drugs don’t come into our country they made a turn around.” He says he does well in school and aspires on becoming a future governor of Georgia.
Polls show Trump fairly even with Democrat candidate Joe Biden in Georgia, but Trump won here four years ago. We couldn’t get close enough to the president for an interview and the Secret Service politely declined to answer any questions, but we tried.