Tom Perry, chairman of Beautify Forsyth, said on Saturday, “Forsyth has never been cleaner.” This was after the biggest turnout ever for the Forsyth cleanup that took place Saturday morning. A group of 15 met at the new City Hall and scattered in all directions picking litter off the streets of downtown Forsyth getting it spiffy for next weekend’s Forsythia Festival. Also on hand were Mayor Eric Wilson, councilman Mike Dodd, Dr. Mike Hickman., Margaret Holloway with daughters, 10-year-old Ava, and 7-year-old Addison along with Alicia Elder, Abney Langer, Frank Wilder, Angela Brinser, and Rick Schuyler.
