A man suffered serious facial injuries when he fell about 9 feet over the dam in Juliette on Friday.
A couple was canoeing the Ocmulgee River in Juliette when they apparently got swept downstream toward the dam, said Monroe County EMS chief Matt Jackson.
After the fall, the woman was able to walk to shore but the man required rescue. Monroe County EMS launched a boat from the Jones County side of the river and was able to get to a nearby island to tend to the hurt man.
“He hit his head pretty good on the way down,” said Jackson. The man was taken by ambulance to Navicent. Jackson said the river was a little more dangerous last week due to recent rains.