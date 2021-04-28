A Forsyth man is accused of stealing a lottery ticket from the Royal Seven store on Cabiness Road and then leaving behind his black ball cap and his debit card as evidence around 3:44 a.m. on April 18. According to a city police report, store clerk Shaitera Lowe told officer Shenita Bell while she was mopping the floor by the restrooms with her back turned, a male subject, identified as Tony Grier, entered the store, reached behind the counter, and took a $30 lottery scratch off ticket, then exited the store.
Lowe said she did not know his direction of travel, but Grier was wearing all black at the time of the incident. Cpl. Anais Benjamin checked the surrounding area for Grier who was identified by his debit card.