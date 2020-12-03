A passenger asleep in the back of a 2014 Nissan Murano awoke during the middle of a fleeing attempt on Hwy. 42 and he and the driver went to jail around 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27. According to the sheriff’s report, deputy Peyton Henderson saw the vehicle failing to maintain its lane and following too closely and tried to stop it. The car slowed and came to a stop but while Henderson was giving dispatch the tag information, the driver, Tyheem Jabarius White, 25, of Macon, quickly accelerated and fled south at speeds over 115 mph.
Approaching Montpelier Springs Road, Henderson saw the driver throw a small object out of the side window and a liquid substance thrown out of the passenger’s side window. The vehicle continued to travel at speeds of 118 miles per hour while crossing over into the northbound lane multiple times throughout the pursuit and was passing vehicles in a no-passing zone located at the intersection of Montpelier Springs Road and Hwy. 42.
After approaching the intersection of Hwy. 42 and Hwy. 74, the driver failed stop at the stop sign and continue traveling south on Hwy. 42. After entering Crawford County, the driver tried to make a right-hand turn into a driveway at 7017 Hwy. 42 and hit two brick driveway barriers.
Two men, White and Johnny Lee Arnold, 25, of Albany then exited the vehicle and were handcuffed while Kamrean Lamon Riley, 22, of McDonough, began running towards the wood line and was captured by a state trooper.
A Monroe County Jail nurse refused the violators until they were checked out by the Monroe County Hospital. While traveling to the hospital, Arnold stated White passed out and needed medical attention and kept stating that that Henderson needed to pull over and check on him. White then began making comments to Arnold that he should have not taken the right turn on Hwy. 42.
Riley told Henderson he was laying down in the back of the vehicle asleep and when he woke up, he saw White was traveling at a high rate of speed. He said he does not know who White is or why he was driving the vehicle. Riley said he ran from the vehicle because he was scared.
White will be charged with fleeing, failure to maintain lane, failure to use due care, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, obstruction (2 counts), driving without a license, following too closely, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and DUI-refusal. Riley will be charged with obstruction and allowing an unlicensed person to drive. Arnold was released at the Monroe County Hospital and has no charges.
The homeowner at 7017 Hwy. 42 S, Gloria Harbuck, was told about the incident and said the repairs for the two brick driveway barriers would cost around $2,000.