Officers were called to a shoplifting in progress at Ingles on Tift College Drive on July 3 and busted a man trying to steal six cases of beer and a few cans of cat food. According to the incident report, Cpl. Kimberly Barnett and officer Richard Maddox were flagged down in the parking lot by store manager Danny Wesley.
Wesley told the officers an older man, later identified as Jere Hunt Horne, had walked out of the store with the beer and loaded it into the back of a gray Dodge Dakota that was still in the parking lot. He said after loading the beer, Horne went back into the store with his shopping cart and that he was still inside.
Barnett went inside while Maddox waited outside and found the man with a shopping cart full of miscellaneous items near the frozen food section. The corporal told him he needed to go with her, but he shook his head no, left the shopping cart, and headed toward the exit.
Barnett ordered him to stop but he refused and continued walking. She then grabbed his right arm and Horne turned around and told her to het her hands off him and shoved her in the chest. She then radioed for assistance from Maddox.
Maddox went into the store, tackled Horne to the floor, told him to stop resisting and put his hands behind his back, but Horne began trying to push himself up off the floor with Maddox on his back. Maddox was finally able to sweep his hands from the floor and get him flat on the floor. After a short struggle, the officers were able to handcuff him. Due to a minor injury on Horne’s elbow, EMS was called.
Two cans of cat food were found in the right front pocket of his jeans and one can of cat food in his left front pocket. The cat food was identified by Wesley as stolen items. EMS arrived and bandaged the small laceration on Horne’s right elbow and cleared him for transport to the Monroe County Jail where his was charged with shoplifting, battery against police officers, and two counts of obstruction.
Six cases of beer were removed from bed of his pickup and returned to the store manager. The tag had been removed from the truck and was found under the driver’s floor mat.