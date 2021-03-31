An intoxicated Macon woman had to be pulled from an overturned vehicle after she turned her vehicle over on Pate Road near I-75 around 8:44 p.m. on March 5. According to the incident report, Megan West, of Macon was found unconscious in her 2012 Jeep Liberty by deputies Matthew Mimbs and Wade Kendrick around 50 feet off the road.
Mimbs entered the vehicle through the back window and the driver then regained consciousness and was removed through the front windshield. She told EMS she had no injuries and said she could walk alone to the road. She was medically cleared and denied transport to the hospital.
While she was in the back of the ambulance, Mimbs could smell alcohol on her breath and administered the portable breath test which registered a high positive. West stated she was out celebrating because she recently passed her exams. She told deputies she had two drinks at Barefoot tavern, and she then went to the Hummingbird in downtown Macon.
West was then taken to the Monroe County Jail, where she was cited for DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, and suspended registration.