This article courtesy of Rosemary Alexander Walker, granddaughter of Lizzie Brantley. “Mama Lizzie” was born June 15, 1888 and died Feb. 9, 1974.:
When celebrating Black History Month in Forsyth and Monroe County, we must pay tribute to a local midwife, Mary Lizzie Hughley Brantley, better known as “Mama Lizzie.” For she was responsible for delivering many babies, including some of her grandchildren, during her 50 years of service as a midwife.
Orphaned when she was only three days old, she was raised by her grandmother and learned to be a midwife by assisting her grandmother and aunt, who were also midwives.
There were times when she was not paid for her services, but she understood and accepted that. And there were times when by way of payment she would receive: a jar of syrup, a chunk of side meat, a dozen eggs, a small pig, a young calf or a bag of vegetables.
One year Mama Lizzie was honored by the State Board of Health for delivering more babies in that year than all of the doctors combined in Monroe County. And in 1965 she received the “Woman of the Year” award from the La Quartz Club for her outstanding service to humanity.
Mama Lizzie’s eighth child is still living. Annie Ree Brantley Summers, who was inducted into the Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 for her success on the basketball court and track field, was a registered nurse and lives in Maryland.
Mama Lizzie truly walked in the path of faith, honesty, kindness and generosity that left a legacy for all to remember and be proud of.