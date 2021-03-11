Each week we will be presenting topics of interest and concern to the community we serve. If you have any questions or a topic you would like to see covered, please submit your inquiries to the editor!
Monday, March 8 was International Women’s Day and in honoring women who make a difference, I would like to introduce you to Margie Bryant. One of our longest serving volunteer firefighters, Margie started with the City of Culloden (Station 5) when they formed in 1976. As a woman, and a woman of color, Margie says she has always been accepted in the firefighter family and had the same expectations of her as anyone else. Her desire to serve her community in any way she could has always been her priority.
Born and raised in Monroe County, Margie has lived and raised her family in Culloden. Her career was in education, serving as a Special Education teacher until she retired in 2011. Her love for her students, and their love for her drew her back for five more years. During her time as an educator, she obtained her master’s and PhD in education.
Margie was raised to always help others, with her Momma always telling Margie, “Margie, go and see what you can do.” So, when her Father-in-Law (also the Fire Chief), Reuben Jordan said they needed volunteers, she went to see what she could do. She continued to serve while teaching and raising her family, often showing up to a scene to fight fire in a dress. She would tuck her dress into her turnout gear and get to work.
When asked about what she felt the community should know, she stressed the importance of how giving just a few hours of your time each week can forever touch lives by using the skills you gain learning to be a first responder. Our rural communities rely on volunteers responding when their neighbors need help. More than 67 percent of firefighters in our country are volunteer. You truly belong to a life-long family when you are a part of a fire department. Margie referenced how firefighters from across the region and the state came together to honor Firefighter Harold Boone and raise support for his grieving family, not only because they knew him, but because he was a brother in the family.
When Margie is not serving her community on a fire truck, she is still serving her community. She actively seeks to help with fundraisers and helps mentor at Foothills Charter school. She loves to participate in ballroom and line dancing, cruising the roads listening to jazz, and spending time with her grandsons. Thank you Margie for your 45 years of service to Monroe County’s citizens!
If you would like to learn more about being an important asset to your community, please go to MCESvolunteer.com to fill out an application.