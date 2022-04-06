Marrow 41 in Bolingbroke has just celebrated its first anniversary. Chef Joshua Howard continues to provide guests with the best southern dishes made from the freshest fruits and vegetables, the finest meats, seafood and poultry that Middle Georgia offers. He is ably assisted by Sous Chef Will Best. Marrow 41 specializes in local produce and local butchers, including Ulla Farms and Blanch Farms.
What separates Marrow 41 even further from other venues is its guest experience—food, dining on the porch, bar selections and the overall cozy and comfortable setting. Open to serve patrons from 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 5-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, there is live music every Friday and Saturday evening.
Marrow 41 is located at 7248 Alexander Court in a quiet cu-de-sac in picturesque Bolingbroke. Chef Joshua’s cooking reflects his extensive travels throughout North American cities, Europe and the far East. As a nomadic chef he has combined experiences and culinary knowledge with southern roots to offer the Marrow41 experience. The wine list, signature cocktails, extensive bourbon menu and 20 draft beer taps compliment Chef’s seasonal menu.
“Our Team goal at Marrow 41 is to achieve the highest level of culinary and service standards without pretense, arrogance or presumption. Our ability to achieve these standards does not represent what we do but instead, who we are,” says the Marrow 41 website.
“We are thankful for every individual that has shown us love and support this past year! We wouldn’t be able to provide the experience that we do if it wasn’t for you guys. Thank you all for allowing us to bring something new and exciting to Bolingbroke. We are forever grateful for all of you and because of your support we are able start our expansion so we can offer more new and exciting things,” says the Marrow 41 Facebook page.
Signature items include seared sea scallops with chorizo sausage, smoked corn cream & baby carrots; shrimp & grits; North Georgia brook trout almondine style; chef’s seasonal risotto; and homemade desserts including brown butter brownie, cinnamon churros & seasonal pies.
Future plans include increasing private events and catering for the community. For more information, contact Marrow 41 at 478-993-2200.