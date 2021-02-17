Mary Persons One Act Play won first place at Region competition on Saturday, Feb. 6. The play “Letters to Sala” will advance to the GHSA State Competition in Perry. At the Region competition Sydney Stapleton won Best Actress and Abi Wilkes won Best Supporting Actress. Samuel Kelsay and Meghan Bennett were named "All Star Cast" members. “Letters to Sala” also won the awards for Best Costumes and Best Ensemble.
The play is based on the book “Sala’s Gift: My Mother’s Holocaust Story” by Ann Kirschner. It tells the story of Sala’s experiences in Nazi labor camps through letters written to her by about 80 writers. It blends Sala’s story with that of her daughter and granddaughters as they deal with what the letters mean for them.
At the GHSA state competition on Feb. 20 at Perry High School, in Class AAA, Mary Persons will compete against Pierce County, Southeast Bulloch, Morgan County, Sandy Creek, Ringgold, Lumpkin County and Franklin County.
On Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26 & 27 at 6 p.m. the public will have the opportunity to see Mary Persons students perform “Letters to Sala.” Tickets are now available for the performances at the Monroe County Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. Tickets are $7. Visit monroefinearts.org/tickets.
The performance will be socially-distanced and highly-sanitized in the 1,200 seat auditorium. Order “touchless” tickets online in advance. It is asked that all patrons wear masks.