Atrium Health Navicent Peach CEO Laura Gentry and Monroe County Hospital CEO Lorraine Smith have been named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s 67 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know in 2022 list. The national list features rural hospital chief executive officers who are leading small, but strong institutions and have worked tirelessly to serve patients throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While rural hospitals across the country have struggled in recent years, leaders included on the list have developed a model for not only surviving, but thriving.
“Atrium Health Navicent is working daily to expand health equity, improving access to health care for all the communities we serve. These talented leaders are at the forefront of that work. Thanks to Becker’s Hospital Review for recognizing Laura and Lorraine for all they’re doing to improve the health and wellness, elevate hope and advance healing for ALL,” said Atrium Health Navicent President and CEO Delvecchio Finley.
Laura Gentry joined Atrium Health Navicent in 2015 as chief nursing officer at Atrium Health Navicent Peach and became chief executive officer of the facility in March 2018. Under her leadership, the hospital has expanded outpatient lab and radiology services, won a quality and patient safety award from the Partnership for Health and Accountability in 2019, and has seen growth in patient visits. In addition to her work in health care, Gentry serves on the executive committee of the Board of Trustees of Central Georgia Technical College Foundation. She began her career in health care as a registered nurse.
Lorraine Smith has served as chief executive officer of Monroe County Hospital, an Atrium Health Navicent partner, since February 2018. She works closely with the hospital’s board and senior leaders to focus on quality and the patient experience; financial and operational strength; and relationship building with staff, physicians and the community. Smith was chosen as a 2016 American Society for Clinical Pathology 40 under 40 honoree and to serve as a Malcom Baldrige National Quality Award Examiner. In addition to her work in health care, Smith serves as a battalion command sergeant major in the 98th Training Division of the U.S. Army Reserves.
Becker's Hospital Review is a go-to source for health care decision-makers and one of the fastest growing media platforms in the industry. In addition to a print magazine, Becker’s Hospital Review publishes an e-newsletter with 1.1. million subscribers and a website with 3.5 million monthly visitors.