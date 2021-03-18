Monroe County Board of Education announced its selection of Dr. MeQuanta McCord as the new principal of Hubbard Elementary School at its March 9 meeting. McCord has served as assistant principal at Hubbard Elementary since 2012. Current principal Jay Johnston is retiring after having been at the school’s helm since 2015.
“I hope I’ve made my family proud. Thank you!” said McCord. She, her husband, sons and parents were present at the board meeting for the announcement.
McCord graduated from Mary Persons in 1993, earned an Associate’s Degree in Business from Gordon College, a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Mercer University, a Master’s of Education in Middle Grades Education from Georgia Southwestern State University, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.
She taught in Griffin-Spalding County schools from 2000-08 and was her school’s Teacher of the Year for 2004-05. She is married to Rodney McCord, who has served several terms as mayor of Griffin and was Griffin’s youngest mayor when first elected. He is currently serving as a Griffin city commissioner. They have two sons, Jalen, a 7th grader, and Jordon, a 10th grader, who attend Monroe County Schools.
McCord grew up in Culloden and is the daughter of Dr. Margie Bryant, a retired Monroe County teacher, and Melvin Jones, a long time Monroe County bus driver.
McCord and Mary Persons assistant principal Sarah Alford have been the site directors for Foothills education Center Charter High School at Burruss Correctional Center in Forsyth since March 2015. She will begin her duties as principal at Hubbard Elementary effective July 1.