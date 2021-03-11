The Monroe County school board on Tuesday named Dr. MeQuanta McCord the new principal at Hubbard Elementary starting in 2021-22. McCord, who lives in Griffin, has been the assistant principal. Current principal Jay Johnston is retiring. See more details in next week's Reporter.
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- High Falls teen Lifeflighted after being struck by car
- City decides Forsythia’s fate Monday
- Students charged in threat to shoot teacher
- What a relief: County OKs potties after story
- County OKs commercial park for Ingram on Hwy. 41
- Investors hunt deals at county tax auction
- Vein Specialists deliver pain-free relief for legs
- Margie Bryant, volunteer firefighter for 45 years
Most Popular
Articles
- Forsyth bids farewell to Dohn & Kay Bonner
- Forsyth man accused of sodomy on own 10-year-old half sister
- High Falls teen Lifeflighted after being struck by car
- Police: Drugged woman faked pregnancy
- HES principal Jay Johnston retiring
- Mega-shoplifter at Bolingbroke shop
- Marrow 41 brings fresh choice to Bolingbroke
- Is it time to mull life after Plant Scherer?
- Beer from Athens? Whodathunkit?
- McCord named new HES principal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!