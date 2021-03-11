A south Monroe County woman went to jail accused of spending hours in a Bolingbroke boutique shoplifting over $1,200 worth of items around 2:27 p.m. on Feb. 12. According to the incident report, Alexandra White of the Southern Charm General Store told Cpl. Thomas Haskins that Mary Caroline Fleming, 38, of 45 Jennings Lane, Macon entered the store, put a large amount of jewelry on and walked around for several hours. She said Fleming then went into the dressing room, and stayed inside for around one hour, and when she exited, the jewelry was no longer visible.
White told Haskins Fleming paid for $612.41 for other items but not for the jewelry. Fleming then left in a 2017 silver Mercedes Benz GLS. She was able to get the woman’s tag number which Haskins ran and learned the vehicle had no insurance and the registration was suspended. White also said she checked inside the dressing room and was unable to find the jewelry.
Cpl. Christian Sawley located the Mercedes at the end of Willingham Drive and Haskins arrived and asked Fleming if she just left the Southern Charm store, to which she stated she did not. Fleming stated she pulled in the parking lot and turned around; however, she never went inside the store. Fleming said there was another silver SUV that was in the parking lot at the store.
Haskins informed Fleming that the cashier had written down her license plate and had sent him photos of her inside the store. Fleming then admitted that she did enter the store, and the reason she lied was because she was “scared”.
Haskins told Fleming that the store owner and cashier had been watching her, and they believed she had stolen a large amount of jewelry from the store, to which she denied. Haskins then asked Fleming for consent to search her vehicle, to which she refused. The deputy could see a brown bag from Southern Charm in plain sight in her vehicle.
The owner of Southern Charm, Haleigh Watson, and White arrived on scene and told Haskins that the headband and earrings that Fleming was wearing were both stolen. White also said that discovered several price tags that were removed and thrown onto the ground in the dressing room and around the store. White said that when Fleming was checking out, she had a white headband on, and she was wearing a stolen black headband that she saw her wearing into the dressing room, but she did not have it on when she came out.
Haskins searched the Mercedes and immediately noticed two open bottles of alcohol inside the front seat area. Cpl. Sawley removed every item from the Southern Charm bag, along with the receipt, and ensured every item in that bag was paid for. The total of the purchased items was $612.41.
Haskins found a small green bag in the back seat area, pushed under the front passenger seat, that had a large amount of jewelry in it. As he examined the jewelry, he noticed a large amount of the jewelry still had the tags and prices on them. He also discovered several more pieces of stolen jewelry that was loosely thrown down with the tags still on.
Watson and White positively identified the stolen jewelry from their store. Several of the pieces of jewelry were what they saw Fleming wearing into the dressing room. Watson also said that several pieces of jewelry were not from her store. Those items were returned to the vehicle.
Haskins told Fleming she was under arrest for theft by shoplifting and she asked him if she could walk her dog first, to which he allowed her to do. Cpl. Sawley walked with her while she was walking her dog in the grass.
Comer Wrecker Service arrived, and the driver approached Haskins and told him he saw Fleming throw something onto the ground in the grass where she was walking her dog. Haskins went to the area and saw two more pieces of jewelry on the ground. Watson and White said the items belonged to Southern Charm.
Haskins asked Fleming about throwing the jewelry onto the ground, to which she responded by telling him that she didn’t “realize” she had thrown it down. She was then handcuffed and placed into Cpl. Sawley’s patrol vehicle. As she was being put in the vehicle, she blurted out “Can I just pay for the items now?” Her vehicle was towed, and the dog was turned over to Fleming’s father.
The total amount of the stolen items was $1,233.39. Fleming was charged with theft by shoplifting, no insurance, and open container. All stolen items were returned to Southern Charm.