Melton, Gaston wed

Mackenzie Noel Melton of Monroe County and Samuel Joseph Gaston of Lilburn were joined in marriage on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
The bride is the daughter of Jimmy & Jennifer Melton. She is the granddaughter of Ricky & Brenda Melton and Jack & Myrtice Armstrong. Mackenzie is the great granddaughter of Louise Melton.
The groom is the son of John & Jan Gaston. He is the godson of Glen & Dryden Salter.
Glen Salter officiated at the wedding ceremony, which was held at Southern Tree Plantation in Blairsville.
The bride and groom are both graduates of Young Harris College in Young Harris, Ga. Mackenzie is a Treasury Operations Analyst at United Community Bank in Blairsville, and Samuel is a Brokerage Sales Assistant for United Community Bank in Blairsville.
The couple enjoyed a honeymoon trip to Nantucket, Mass.