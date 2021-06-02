Middle Georgia Realty continued an annual tradition of hosting the Forsyth-Monroe County of Commerce Business2Business before the Forsythia Festival on May 20. The event serves as a chance for Chamber members to get together and interact with one another and also as a kick-off to the festival around the corner.
Traditionally it’s the time unveil the official Forsyth T-shirt, offer an opportunity to pick up tickets for some festival events, like the Boy Scout all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, inform everyone about any festival details they may have missed and generally get everyone excited about the coming event.
That wasn’t too hard this year with the long delay since the last Forsythia Festival, not to mention most other events in the interval. But the team at Middle Georgia Realty is certainly the right one to promote the festival. Connie and Chris Ham and daughters, Kerri Swearingen and Chrissy Ham, have served as ambassadors and volunteers for the Forsythia Festival since it began, or since they began, in the case of the daughters.
Connie Ham thanked her family and others at Middle Georgia Realty, including Stephanie Norton, Todd Ussery and Gail Barton, for working hard to get everything ready for Business2Business. Besides the decorations and seating inside and a buffet of edibles catered by Grits Cafe, there was an inviting array of chairs and tables outside covered in bright yellow table clothes.
“We are all excited about you being able to come,” said Connie. “The Forsythia Festival is a great thing. Y’all support it!”
Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce CEO Rebecca Stone echoed that sentiment and then began drawing business cards to award door prizes, like Forsythia Festival T-shirts, $25 gift cards to Grits Cafe and umbrellas that hopefully wouldn’t be needed during the festival.