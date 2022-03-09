Emma Kimbell represented Monroe County Middle School FFA in the National Swine Registry’s NJSA SE Regional show in Perry on Jan.18-20 with her purebred Landrace hog, Snoopy. The national show included 594 exhibitors from 22 states with almost 1,500 hogs being shown. Emma placed 6th in the Landrace Weight Class 1; Snoopy weighed in at 231 pounds.
Emma also represented Monroe County Middle School FFA in the Middle Georgia 2022 Market Hog Show in Thomaston on Feb. 8 with her crossbred hog, Peanut. The show included FFA and 4-H exhibitors from Monroe, Lamar, Upson and Pike County with 60 hogs being shown. Emma placed 4th overall in Novice Showmanship (7th – 9th grade). Showmanship is judged on how well the exhibitor controls and shows the hog in the show ring. Peanut placed 1st in Weight Class 4, weighing in at 207 pounds, allowing her to come back for the Final Drive at the end of the show. After participating in the Final Drive with the other 11 weight class winners, Emma and Peanut were named Grand Champion of the show.
All the members of the Monroe County Middle School FFA livestock teams and their advisor, Skylar Alexander, have been busy over the last few months, and they have been increasingly successful at the shows they’ve attended.
At the Georgia National Junior 2022 Breeding Ewe Show, in Showmanship for 7th grade Baylor Prince placed 4th, Emma Kimbell 5th and Boss Malcom 6th. For 8th grade showmanship Leah Trice placed 4th. For the Class awards, Boss placed 12th in Class 7, Leah Trice placed 11th in Class 9, Emma placed 12th in Class 9 and 14th in Class 11, and Baylor Prince placed 12th in Class 14.
At the 2022 Georgia National Jr. Livestock Market Barrow and Gilt Show, for barrows, Emma Kimbell placed 3rd in Class 9 and 8th in Class 14; Will Vinson placed 5th in Class 19 and 6th in Class 28; Rebekah Barnes placed 3rd in Class 31. For gilts, Riley Wilson placed 9th in Class 16
In the 2022 Georgia National Jr. Livestock Commercial Dairy Show, for Showmanship 6th grade Brooklyn Long placed 7th, Kinsley Foster placed 8th and Libby Matthis placed 10th. For Showmanship 7th grade Addie Vance placed 5th and for Showmanship 8th grade Alecia Gifford placed 14th.
For Weight class at the Commercial Dairy Show, Brooklyn Long was awarded 14th in Class 1, Libby Matthis was 10th in Class 4, Addie Vance was 4th and Kinsley was 12th in Class 6, Alivia Tatum was 7th in Class 8, and Alecia Gifford was 13th in Class 11.
In the 15th Annual Central Georgia Hog Show in Thomaston, for Showmanship in the Rookie Division
Rookie Division (3rd-6th grade) from Monroe County it was Marshall Grant in 2nd place and Nate Harmsen in 4th place. For the Novice Division (7th-8th grade) Emma Kimbell placed 4th, Boss Malcom placed 8th and Will Vinson placed 9th.
In Weight Class Emma Kimbell took the honor for Grand Champion Market Hog. In Class 1 Leah Trice was 4th place; in Class 2 Boss Malcom was 2nd Place and Larkin Fletcher was 4th place; in Class 3 Baylor Prince was 2nd place; in Class 4 Emma Kimbell was 1st place, Will Vinson was 4th and Nate Harmsen was 6th; in Class 5 Riley Wilson was 3rd and Rebekah Barnes was 5th; in Class 6 Will Vinson was 1st and Maggie Walker was 5th; in Class 7 Rebekah Barnes was 2nd and Marshall Grant was 3rd; in Class 12 Emma Kimbell was 4th.