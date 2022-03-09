Mary Persons Construction students are selling tickets for a chance to win a Playhouse they built to benefit Mighty Madeline Sanders, a Monroe County elementary student undergoing treatment for cancer. Tickets for the two-story playhouse are $20. The drawing will be held at the Forsythia Festival on Sunday, March 13. For more information, contact Mary Persons building construction instructor D.J.Hurm at dj.hurm@mcschools.org.
