A Milledgeville woman was killed in a head-on wreck when she tried to pass on a curve while traveling east on Hwy. 41 near Collier Road around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Christian Parker, 19, of Milledgeville, was driving a 1999 Honda Civic when she failed to maintain her lane, crossed the center line in the curve and struck a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse. She died on impact. She has a young child that was not with her. The collision injured a couple in the Traverse, which ended up on the north shoulder of the road. Houston Johnson, 29, of Hiram, and Remington Marsh, 23, of Forsyth were taken to Navicent Health in Macon but were expected to make a full recovery.