Melissa Mixon is running for Board of Education District 3. She and her husband, Kit, moved to Monroe County in 2005, and their sons, Drew and Cory, were born in 2006 and 2008. When Drew entered Hubbard Elementary School Mixon became an actively involved parent and has continued to volunteer in various ways at Monroe County Schools.
She served with the Hubbard Elementary PTA, first as a board member and then as PTA president, until her younger son moved on to Monroe County Middle School. For years, she has been encouraged to run for the Board of Education seat but she didn’t feel the time was right until her sons were a little older. Now, while her younger son has another five years in Monroe County Schools, the time seems right.
“It is very rewarding to be involved,” said Mixon. “I think I could be beneficial with the involvement and experience I bring.”
Mixon holds a degree in Business Administration & Management from the University of Georgia, and her husband is in dental practice in Macon, giving her knowledge in the healthcare field. She worked for certified public accountants before turning her attention to her family full time when her sons were born. Since her sons are older, she has been involved with the Dugout Club, the wrestling and soccer boosters and other activities at Monroe County Middle School and Mary Persons.
“My focus [in running for school board] is to help,” said Mixon. “I want to be a voice for students and teachers. We need greater transparency so people can trust and believe in the school system. Most important is trust and love for children.”
Mixon said this is her first time to run for an elected office. Asked if the decisions the school board had to make related to Covid over the last two years had an impact on her decision to run, she said it was nerve racking as a parent to deal with the transitions to virtual learning, but she felt the school board handled the decisions pretty well and did what it had to do at the time.
Mixon said she has a vested interest in Monroe County Schools and has had opportunities to interact with many parents, teachers and students over the last few years.