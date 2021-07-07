A 19-year-old Monroe County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday, June 30 for molesting a female relative when she was 4.
Justin Hewett was found guilty of child molestation and sexual battery by a Monroe County jury after about two hours of deliberation. He was found not guilty of a more severe charge of aggravated sexual battery. Judge Tommy Wilson sentenced him to 15 years in prison and 5 years probation. District attorney Jonathan Adams had offered him 5 years in prison before going to trial but Hewett and his public defender Alex Knox turned it down.
The victim, now 6, testified that Hewett touched her on her vagina while she was visiting the home where he lived with his grandparents in 2019.
When investigators talked to Hewett about the allegations in 2019 he changed his story. At first he said he didn’t touch her and then later said he may have accidentally touched her vagina while pulling her pants up after she used the bathroom.
Assistant district attorneys Dorothy Hull and Carolee Jordan prosecuted the case. In rendering his sentence Judge Wilson said he hates these kinds of cases because they’re hard on everyone.