Monroe Co. Schools FFA teams compete in Hog Show

Mary Persons and Monroe County Middle School FFA hog show teams participated in the 14th Annual Mid Georgia Market Hog Show at Upson-Lee Agricultural Center on Feb. 9. Pictured representing Monroe County Middle School are: Michael Malcolm, Leah Trice, Baylor Prince, Rebekah Barnes, Alecia Gifford, Landon Prince, Braxton Stone and Will Vinson. The Middle School advisor for the team is agriculture teacher Skyler Alexander. Pictured representing Mary Persons are: Willow Waldrep, Josey Leatherman, Landon Trice and Coleman Prince. Advisors are agriculture teachers Bill Waldrep and Ryan Smith.
Local sponsors who make it possible for the team to compete are Forsyth Feed & Seed, Monroe County Farm Bureau, Southern Smiles, Mary Persons FFA Alumni, Tommy Johnston State Farm, Volume Chevrolet and Forsyth Dental Center.