Even with building costs skyrocketing, Monroe County still set a new monthly record in March issuing permits for 54 new homes.
That’s thought to be an all-time new record in a single month, even eclipsing the boom years of 2007-08.
Several different builders secured permits to build 54 new homes in March adding $15.8 million in value to the tax digest. The previous highest month was in December 2020 with 33 permits with the total value recorded as $10.5 million. The most expensive home permitted during March will be constructed at 1001 Zellner Road at a cost of $800,000.