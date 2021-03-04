This is Part 2 of Monroe County Black History that I know and remember. Please join me with your memories of “Firsts” in Forsyth and Monroe County.
It is important to record our history for future generations to know who, where and when. By next February, I hope there will be additional “firsts” to share!
• The longest tenured Monroe County Board of Education member is James P. Evans.
• The first gymnasium named in honor of a basketball coach was named for Coach James Love. The gym is at William Hubbard Middle School campus.
• The first managers at Treadwell Ford were Albert Hogan and Charles Fields.
• The first female Monroe County deputy was Carolyn Freeman.
• The first Boy Scout Troop Leader was Charles Wilder.
• The first induction ceremony for the Forsyth Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame included: Alvin Toles, standout at Tennessee and with NFL’s New Orleans Saints.
• Oreatha Sewell, Hubbard High basketball standout.
• The first Monroe County Deputy Tax Commissioner was Elnora Zellner.
• The first Probate Court Deputy Clerks were Deidra Zellner and Renee Ralls.
• The first Superior Court Deputy Clerk that eventually became Chief Deputy Clerk was Angela Banks.
• The first U.S. Mail carriers were Rufus Walker and K.C. King.
• The first Monroe County jail chaplains were Rev. Rufus Whatley and Rev. David Blalock.
• The Community Store on James Street was owned by Florence and Gordon Pinkston.
• The first case worker at Monroe County Department of Family & Children’s Services was Janette Watts Davis.
• The first person employed in administration at Forsyth City Hall was Bessie McClain Walton.
• The first person employed in administration at the DNR Rum Creek office was Kimberly Walton.
• The first female dentist from Monroe County was TaRhonda Moore Engram.
• The first chiropractor from Monroe County was Quentre Shannon.
NFL Players:
• Alvin Toles—New Orleans Saints
• Peppi Zellner—Dallas Cowboys, Washington Red Skins, Arizona Cardinals
• Mario Harvey—Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers
• Devarick Scandrett was a standout for Middle Tennessee and played with the Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans.
• The first retired female Major, U.S. Air Force was Edwina Walton Harris.
• The first board certified obstetrician-gynecologist was Dr. Patrice Chambliss Walker. She was promoted from Deputy Chief Medical Officer to Chief Medical Officer at Navicent Medical Center. Her sister, Iris Chambliss Kelly is an internist in Peach County.
• James “Son” Moore was the very first Monroe County bailiff. Others mentioned in my first article followed him, as well as Leon Smith.
• The first dispatchers with the Forsyth Police Department were Lizzie Ralls, Carolyn Todd, Mildred Harvey and Gloria Buckner.
• The first seamstress and cashier for the E.W. Banks company was Georgia Barkley.
• The first female assistant principal was Oreatha Dillard Sewell.
• The first school nurse was Margaret Mays Pittman.
• The first television and small & large appliance repair shop was operated by Ralph Ogletree and James King.
• The first heavy equipment operators for the city were Jack Head, John “Chocolate Milk/Pete” Brown and Theodore “Thumbo” Redding.
• The first street and sanitation workers were Oliver Mose Davis and Joseph Evans.
• The first black cashier to work for Castleberry Drug Store was Marilyn Fuller and Viola Lamar assisted with cleaning. Lewis Redding and Eugene Hogan did delivery.
• The first Ice House attendant was Robert Colbert.
• The first furniture assemblers, repair and delivery persons for Forsyth Hardware were Early Watts, Leon Smith, Samuel Leary, Philmore Barkley.
• The first delivery person for Cawthon Furniture was David Mann.
• The first deliveryman for O.L. Clements Grocery was Willie Todd.
• The first deliveryman for Penny Profit Grocery was Edgar “Skeet” Davis.
• The first deliveryman for Your Grocery was J.W. Redding.
• The first City Drug Store attendant was Jeff Mays.
• The first attendant and deliveryman for Alexander/Bonner Russell Drug Store was Henry Todd.
• The first paint and body shop owners were Kelly Thrash, Walter Zellner, Richard Chambliss and Roy Middleton.
• The first attendants at Paul Jossey Tire Company were John Scadrett and Robert Gaines.
• The first librarians/media specialists with Monroe County Board of Education were Elizabeth Head, Clentonia Lovett, Cassandra Ogletree and Betty Porter.
• The first certified mechanics were Berry Brooks, Nathaniel Thrash, W.A. Brown, Monroe Watts and Jack Willis.
• The first Monroe County Health Department nursing assistants were Carrie Lue Smith and Rubye Scandrett.The first RN was Tracey Jones Willis.
• The first Older Americans Council/Monroe County Senior Center director was Linda Hampton; the assistant director was Rubye James Watts. Other directors were Melvin Lawrence/Rubye James Watts and Freida White/Sabrina Owens.
• The first members of the Monroe County Hospital staff were Christine Wynn, Joe Harvey, Schyulor Fields, Andrew Hughley, Will Pennington and Mary Hightower.
• Juanita Pennington is the owner and operator of Juanita’s House of Words and Music.
• First employees of Atlanta Gas Light were George “Bosco” Smith, Pete Davis, Lafayette King, John Morgan, John Watts, Earnest Lyons.
• The first Union Hill Apartments managers were Cleve Banks and Geraldine Calloway.
• The first City of Forsyth Streets & Sanitation supervisors were Willie James Goodson and Willie Wright.
• The first employees of Monroe County Neighborhood Service Center were Vesterine Smith, Rosa Smith, Katie Simmons, Joann Wilder and Helen Moore.
• Rosemary Alexander Walker was the first Mary Persons High School Homecoming Queen and first Black historian.
• Annie Ree Hansford Evans was founder of the Hubbard Alumni Association. Larry Evans was the first president, and Winifred Berry was the first secretary.
• The first Monroe County Board of Education STAR teacher was Myrtice Bell.
• Floyd Willis is a Department Chair at the Mayo Clinic in Florida.
• Alvin Sewell is the first anesthesiologist.
• Nathaniel and Georgia Freeman owned and operated the first unisex hair and beauty salon, His & Her Styles.
•The first bank tellers at Monroe County Bank were Rosemary King Alexander, Annie Lee King, Myrtice Bell, Jane Pennington, Diane Walker, Seiglinda Latiera Gray.
•The first bank tellers at Citizens Bank were Patricia Cofer, Linda Ralls, Elaine Colbert, Carl Gantt, Elaine Johnson, Melissa Alexander, Tara Oliver, Tanjoncia Davis.
•The first bank tellers at Farmers Bank were Tatrabian Walker Charles, Vivian Lyons, Linda Ralls.
• The first flame baton twirling majorette at Mary Persons was Rhonda Myrick.
•Dr. McArthur Freeman was a medical doctor specializing in internal medicine and pediatrics and also had an emergency room practice.
•Lakeisha Gantt is the first female attorney.
• J B King opened and operated Monroe County Driver’s School, the first Defensive Driving School.
• Reason King was the first Corporal to receive the Congressional Gold Medal issued by President Barack Obama in honor of being one of the first U.S. Marines from Montfort Point in World War II.