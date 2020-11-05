Here are some recent pleadings in Monroe County Superior Court:
• Mark Mazer was sentenced to 8 years probation, fined $2,500 and banished from Monroe and Lamar after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine.
• Daviesiar Brantley was sentenced to 12 months probation and fined $250 after pleading guilty of giving false name.
•Angel Avila, a first offender, was sentenced to 3 years probation, fined $1,000 and banned from the circuit after pleading guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Angel has yet to be prosecuted for driving without a license and a window tint violation.
• James Proctor was sentenced to 12 months probation, given a $500 fine and 20 hours of community service after pleading guilty to simple assault. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim.
• Shannon Richardson was sentenced to 3 years probation and fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to possessing drugs. Richardson also agreed to regular alcohol and substance evaluations.
•Julie Evans was ordered to pay $2,954 in restitution and agreed to a mental health evaluation after pleading guilty to parole violation.
•Richard Boswell was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to felony probation violation.
• Wayne Owens was given 30 days in prison after pleading guilty to a felony probation violation.
• Michael Blumberg, a first offender, was sentenced to 4 years in prison and banned for the circuit after pleading guilty to fleeing the police. Blumberg also agreed to mental health treatment. He has yet been sentenced for other charges including obstruction of law encorcement and speeding 118 in a 70.
• Justin Bradford was given five years probation and fined $1,520 after pleading guilty to aggravated assault as a first offender. Bradford was also banned from Monroe and given an ankle monitor that he had to wear through September.
•Raymond Farley was sentenced to 6 years in prison, fined $1,749 and banned from the circuit after pleading guilty to felony receiving stolen property.
• Cory Gladin was sentenced to 10 days in jail after pleading guilty to contempt of court, burglary, parole violation and other charges.
• Toney Evans was sentenced to 12 months probation and fined $250 after pleading guilty to reckless conduct. Evans was also forced forfeit his firearms.
• Arterrius McDowell was sentenced to 12 months probation and fined $350 after pleading guilty to possessing more than an ounce of marijuana.
• Richard Shelley was sentenced to 12 months probation and fined $250 after being found guilty of reckless conduct. The judge emphasized that Shelley is to have no violent contact with the victim.
• Ronald Walkup was sentenced to 12 months probation and fined $270 after pleading guilty to theft by taking, which was reduced to a misdemeanor. Walkup also agreed to drug and alcohol evaluations.
• Marvin Coleman was sentenced to 250 days in prison, banned from the circuit and fined $250 after pleading guilty to felony fleeing an officer.
• Nathan Smith was sentenced to 5 years in a state penitentiary after pleading guilty to a felony charge of receiving stolen property.
• Tarvaris Sutton was sentenced to 12 months probation and fined $500 after pleading guilty to battery and family violence. He was told to have no contact with the victim.
• Charles Octavius was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to obstructing an officer and fleeing an officer.
• Calvin Colbert was given 90 days in prison after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender and felony probation violation.
• Alyssa Jones was fined $750, given 60 days in prison and 2 years probation after pleading guilty to cocaine possession and an additional $350 fine for driving with a suspended license. Jones’ license will be suspended for an additional 12 months and she will be required to submit to a drug and alcohol evaluation.
• Edward Burden was given 12 months probation and a $200 fine after pleading guilty to simple battery and family violence.
•Robert Russell had his sentence reduced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and battery & family violence. The first year of Russell’s sentence will be at the Monroe County jail.
• Krystle Jones was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to cruelty to children and causing extensive physical or mental trauma. Jones will be allowed contact with the child as long as the custodian consents.
• Terrell Robinson was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony theft by taking. Robinson and a codefendant were ordered to pay $9,095 to the victim within 12 months.
• Nicholas Epps will be released from a 10-year prison sentence following two years served for felony theft. Epps will be on probation for 8 years and will have to pay a restitution of $6,198 within two years of release.
• Robert James was given 5 years probation and fined $500 after pleading guilty to aggravated stalking. He has also be ordered to stay away from the victim.
• Kevin Taylor was sentenced to 20 years in prison, fined $200,000 and banned from Lamar and Butts County for trafficking methamphetamine. Taylor will also have to forfeit his gun to the Sheriff’s Office and will receive five years’ probation for possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Taylor has 595 days of credit for time served.
• Joshua Orr was sentenced to 12 months probation and fined $250 after pleading guilty to battery as a first offender. Orr was ordered to stay away from the victim and the location where the battery occurred.
•Kendarius Proctor was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of marijuana and felony probation violation. Having already served part of his sentence, Proctor has three years, two months and 10 days remaining.
• Christopher Ellerbe was sentenced to three years probation, fined $1000 and banned from the Towaliga circuit after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine. Ellerbe will also have to submit to a drug and alcohol evaluation.
• Lesley Hampton was sentenced to 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service and fined $250 after pleading guilty to simple battery. Hampton was also ordered to have no further violent contact with the victim.
• Mikaela Lobatos was given three years probation and fined $760 after pleading guilty to possession of tetrahydrocannabinol, a schedule 1 substance. Lobatos has already attended required substance abuse classes.
• Lonnie Spoon was sentenced to six months probation, 40 hours of community service and fined $50 after pleading guilty to reckless conduct. Spoon will also have to submit herself to a drug and alcohol evaluation. Spoon has already completed 60 days of her six-month sentence.