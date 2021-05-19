Several local groups teamed up to host the distribution of 1,150 food boxes available through the Society of St. Andrew on Tuesday, May 18. The distribution at the Monroe Fine Arts Center went smoothly and quickly with many volunteers on hand to help, lots of room for vehicles to line up and proceed through the pick-up line and cool, dry weather.
Volunteers from Monroe County Hospital, Forsyth Walmart, Monroe County Schools and other parts of the community worked hand-in-hand to direct traffic, load food boxes and courteously send recipients on their way. Each box weighed about 30 pounds and held a gallon of milk, a bag of chicken, two packages of shredded cheese, hot dogs and three quarts of yogurt. People were given as many boxes as they requested.
Ashley Childers of Monroe County Hospital said cars began lining up shortly after 7 a.m. even though the distribution was planned to start at 10 a.m. Roger Onstott of Monroe County Schools said the truck arrived about 8 a.m. and pallets were all unloaded by 9 a.m., with 50 food boxes per pallet. He said all went smoothly with the unloading, and Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman said they began giving the food boxes to those waiting a little after 9 a.m.
It was important to distribute the boxes as quickly as possible since they were filled with perishable items that needed to be refrigerated. By 10:25 a.m. the walls of boxes had diminished until only 500 boxes were left. Those were all on their way to homes and the distribution site was clear by about 11:40 a.m.
“The community has been incredible,” said Childers.
“I had a good time,” said Board of Education member Eva Bilderback, who worked throughout the distribution. She noted that people representing several different groups in the community came to work together, and she felt those who received the food sincerely appreciated it. She said when Hickman told BOE members about the distribution, she decided she wanted to help. BOE members Nolen Howard and Dr. Priscilla Doster also helped direct traffic and load boxes.
“It’s not our food; the Lord gave us this food to share,” said Angela Partain, Georgia Regional Director of the Society of St. Andrew.
Established in 1979, the Society of St. Andrew works throughout the U.S. to connect food that would be wasted with hungry people. Volunteers go into fields to glean produce that hasn’t been picked or distributors let the Society know they have food that is deemed excess or unmarketable “because it isn’t pretty enough.” The Society then connects with volunteers to help get food to those who need it.
The mission of the Society of St. Andrew is, “There is enough food for everyone. The need isn’t a shortage of food. The need is for the available food to be within reach of hungry people.”
Based in Macon, Partain said she has worked with about 40 food distributions. She said she learned for the first time at the Monroe County distribution that Walmart has a volunteer team and encourages them to serve the community. The Walmart team, which included Forsyth Walmart manager Dennis Kent, worked steadily and cheerfully at the Monroe County distribution, as did all of the volunteers.
Partain invited anyone who would like to volunteer with the Society of St. Andrew, including gleaning farm fields, to visit the website at EndHunger.org at contact the Georgia office at 770-630-7347 or georgia@endhunger.org