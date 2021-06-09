Hannah Broadbent of Culloden graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelor of Science - Chemistry with Biochemistry Concentration. For the spring 2021 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,600 degrees and certificates to graduates. More than 1,100 participated in the spring 2021 commencement ceremonies May 8-9 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus. The ceremonies resembled a mix of traditional elements and socially distant protocols.
Kenneth Blackstone of Forsyth has received the Master of Social Work from The University of Alabama. Jayson Gilmer of Forsyth has received the Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration from The University of Alabama, which awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2.
The following area residents were among 245 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2021 Commencement Ceremony held on Saturday, May 15: Trenton Holderfield of Forsyth earned a bachelor's degree in general studies. Cassandra Hyde of Forsyth earned a master's degree in nursing. Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students.
Marcelene Leverett of Forsyth was named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Berry College. The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester. Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world's largest.
Georgia College has awarded degrees to the graduating class of May 2021, including Morgan Butler of Forsyth, Catherine Dennis of Forsyth, Lindsey Evans of Forsyth, Jillian Jackson of Forsyth, Barbara Lathrop of Juliette, Whitney Lovett of Forsyth, Kristina Tench of Forsyth, Georgia College is the state’s designated public liberal arts university.
The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at Georgia College. Students who make a term average of 4.0 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are included on the President’s List. Local students named to the President’s List are Christin Williams of Juliette, Travis Cunningham of Forsyth, Lauren Defore of Forsyth, Stephen Grubb of Juliette, Lauren Avant of Juliette
The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at Georgia College Students who make a term average of at least 3.5 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are named to the Dean’s List. Local students named to the Dean’s List are Emma Bertram of Juliette, Megan Bell of Forsyth, Jillian Jackson of Forsyth, Anastasia Miller of Bolingbroke.
To be eligible for the Georgia State University President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. Local students on Georgia State’s President’s List are Zachary Butler of Forsyth, Kathryn Davis of Juliette, Laurel Sparks of Forsyth, Teresa Wilcox of Forsyth, Kenneth Miller of Forsyth.
To be eligible for the Georgia State University Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. Local students named to the Georgia State University Dean’s List are GraceAnne Pixley of Forsyth and Stephanie Pierotti of Forsyth.
The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 260th Commencement exercises May 7-8. Degrees were presented to local residents Logan Bussell of Forsyth - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors and Cole Ham-West of Forsyth - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university.
More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University at the associate’s, bachelor’s and graduate levels during the Spring 2021 semester. Graduates from the Monroe County area include: Cody Allen of Forsyth, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Business Economics and Kenneth Miller of Forsyth, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, majoring in Health and Physical Education.