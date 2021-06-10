Monroe County Library’s Summer Reading Program is back this year with activities to keep children learning and wanting to read more about what they learn at the programs. The theme for 2021 is “Tails & Tales,” with an emphasis on activities and stories involving animals.
The program held its kick-off event on Wednesday, June 2 at Monroe County Clubhouse. After games, animal masks, popcorn and drinks inside, children visited a petting zoo of baby farm animals in the Clubhouse parking lot.
Cricket’s Mobile Petting Zoo brought the little animals from Cartersville (via another engagement in Conyers) and the animals seemed to enjoy all the attention as much as the children enjoyed giving it. There were chickens, ducks, lambs, goats, rabbits and two pot-bellied pigs. Approximately 40 children took turns interacting with the animals in groups of about 10 at a time.
The long-eared rabbits seemed most popular, probably because they were content to stay still and be petted. The two little pigs, which weighed a couple of pounds each, were the most active, exploring everything and everyone, even climbing in the water bowl. Their keeper said a year from now they should weigh close to a hundred pounds each.
Monroe County Library director of children’s programs Jasa Brown said she has some good programs planned this summer. Most of them are on Mondays and Wednesdays. The highlight of the summer will be a program by Lew-e the Clown on Monday, June 28. Its location (possibly Monroe Fine Arts Center) is being finalized. Brown wasn’t able to plan activities as completely as she would have because of waiting to see what COVID-19 restrictions would be in place. Check the Library’s Facebook page for updates.
Children from birth up are invited to sign up for the Summer Reading Program and earn prizes for reading. Caregivers can sign children up any time the library is open (currently 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday). Children keep a log of their reading, either by hours or number of books. They can have someone read to them or listen to audio books as well as read themselves. Brown said the library has lots of new books to choose from, and she has lots of surprises to award for reading.
As well as the children’s program, the library has Summer Reading Programs for teens on Tuesdays in June and July at 4 p.m. There are also Summer Reading Programs for young adults and adults. For more information visit the library at 62 West Main Street or call 478-994-7025.
The next children’s program will be at Scoop’s Ice Cream on the square on Wednesday, June 9 at 11 a.m. For more information about Cricket’s Mobile Petting Zoo, call 770-789-1422 or visit the website at minizooparty.com.