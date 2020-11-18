The numbers reported for Monroe County by the North Central Health District on Nov. 16 for the most recent two-week period went the wrong direction, showing an increase of 74 percent in COVID-19 cases over the preceding two-week reporting period. With 59 new cases, Monroe County had 214 cases/100,000 people, giving it a substantial spread rating.
Monroe County reported no new cases in anyone under five years old. Three percent of cases were in 5-9 years, 18-24 years and 80-plus years of age. Ten percent were in those 10-17 years, 29 percent were in those 35-49 years, 25 percent were in those 50-64 years and 17 percent were in those 65-79 years of age. There were no COVID-19 cases in the last two-week period in Monroe County related to outbreak settings, such as nursing homes.
The North Central Health district covers Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington, and Wilkinson counties. Crawford County had a minimal spread rating with only five new cases, equalling 41/100,000 people. Washington County had the highest number at 574/100,000 people with 117 new cases, which was a 117 percent increase over the last two-week report.