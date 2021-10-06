Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman told the Board of Education on Sept. 14 that enrollment for Monroe County Schools, preK-12th grade, is 4,308. He said that is about 150 students more than last year and that he expects the number of students to keep growing.
Hickman said that during the last school year about 25 percent of students were enrolled in online learning, but currently only 5.6 percent (241 students) are enrolled in the online option. The majority of the online students are in the upper grades. There are 96 Mary Persons students in 11th and 12th grade who are online students and 45 9th and 10th graders. There are 59 middle school students enrolled in online classes. In 4th and 5th grade, 24 students are in the online option, and in 1st-3rd grade 17 students opted for online. It is not available for preK and kindergarten.
The total enrollment in Monroe County Schools by schools is 781 students at T.G. Scott Elementary, 682 students at Hubbard Elementary, 630 students at K.B. Sutton Elementary, 1,022 students at Monroe County Middle School and 1,193 students at Mary Persons.
In response to a question from a board member, Hickman said the students designated as online at Mary Persons doesn’t include students who are dually enrolled in college classes and may be taking them online; it is only students in the high school Edgenuity curriculum.
Monroe County exceeded the state average in all areas, said assistant superintendent Alicia Elder in reporting on Monroe County Schools’ performance on the Georgia Milestone tests taken in the spring of 2020. She said students in 4th, 5th and 8th grades performed particularly well on the tests. The tests are administered in language arts and math to 3rd, 4th, 6th and 7th graders. For 5th graders, there is also a science test, and for 8th graders there are also tests in science and social studies.
Elder explained that the tests were not as accurate a measure of how students measured against others in the state this year as it has been in previous years because in the 2020-21 school year students had a choice of whether to come to school and participate in the tests if they were enrolled in online learning. She said some systems had 90 percent participation in the Milestone tests while others only had 30 percent participation.
Rather than Milestone tests, high school students take End of Course tests, which may be in winter, spring or summer. The state has reduced the number of End of Course tests it offers and the weight that the scores carry toward the student’s final grade in the class. All End of Course tests are now given online.
In regard to making Milestone tests even better, Elder said she is excited about the new phonics program Monroe County Schools put in place in the lower grades this year.