On Nov. 10 Monroe County Board of Education recognized Dennis Kent as a “Friend of Education” to Monroe County Schools. Kent has been the store manager at Forsyth Walmart since November 2016 and has supported and assisted students, schools and staff consistently during his tenure. The board presented Kent a plaque noting his service.
Examples of some of the assistance provided by the local Walmart to the schools and the community include providing a Wifi location for parents and students to access during 2020’s increased online learning; partnering with the school system each year to collect school supplies; supporting the Teacher of the Year program with donations; providing a location for school clubs and organizations to raise money; donating items to support school raffles and special events, such as Positive Behavior Incentives.
Kent has served on the Superintendent’s Parent and Community Advisory Council. The recommendation that he be named “Friend of Education” says, “Mr. Kent is always just a phone call away from helping out in any way that he can. We greatly appreciate his generosity and support of our students, parents, and staff in this community.”
The recommendation noted that Kent has two children who attend Hubbard Elementary School, McKinzley and Warrick, and is engaged to Hubbard Elementary employee, Katie Snow.