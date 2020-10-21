There have been numerous families famous for their involvement in entertainment. The Von Trapp Family singers; Ramon Estevez, known professionally as Martin Sheen, and his two sons, Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez; and of course, the Barrymore’s—Ethel, John, Lionel, and a host of second and third generation family members plying their trade as actors.
Monroe County has its own famous family of live theater. The Hunter family: Judy, Dianna, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Leah and Rachel. Mother Judy and three of her daughters will be on stage November 6 - 15 at the Rose Theater.
Judy, Elizabeth, and Rachel portray oddball characters who are trying to solve a murder mystery while Leah plays a Cop. Their “on-stage chemistry” is a treat to watch as the actors play off one-another to get the most out of every line.
Could the special chemistry between these actors be a result of being related, or could it just be that the four Hunter ladies are excellent at their chosen avocation of entertaining audiences? It is probably a bit of both.
Fear. No courage: good reasons not to be an actor.
“I always dreamed of playing The Lion in ‘The Wizard of Oz,’” shared Judy. “I think I identified with the Lion because, like him I had no courage.”
Judy grew up in Birmingham, Alabama and credits attending an elementary school that took its students to see four stage productions a year at the Birmingham Children’s Theater as the spark that created her interest in theater. Then she attended a high school that had a large drama department, but she could not summon up that special ingredient—courage-- and never participated.
“In 1994 I was part of the group that founded the Backlot Players. We needed actors for a play. I had to help my group even though I was nervous. I agreed to try my hand on stage by playing a part. I LOVED it!” remarked Judy.
She was a hit. She continues to be a hit. Judy has starred or appeared in 34 plays with the Backlot Players.
To this day, Judy steadfastly lists “Nunsense” as her favorite play and Sister Hubert as her favorite role. She has been in five different productions of the show, including two in other communities. “I would do that role again in a heartbeat,” exclaimed Judy.
Judy has demonstrated over these past 25-plus years what it means to be dedicated to community theater. Dedication means involvement in all aspects of making theater work. When asked what drives her dedication, Judy confided that even though actors are not supposed to look at the audience while performing, every once in a while, she would ‘sneak a peek’.
“I love to see a twinkle in someone’s eye when they really get it…I love to see the total abandonment on a face when the patron is really into it…I love to see and hear the laughter of pure enjoyment. It is because of this enjoyment that I readily help with the behind the scenes tasks that are necessary to make a theater company function.”
Judy has done it all. She has helped with the Backlot Newsletters, the Playbills, Lighting and Sound for shows. She has gathered props for the plays, even raided her own home for a lamp or a chair or a kitchen appliance or some other item that was needed and that the theater did not have. She has helped build sets, do costume design and sewing. Judy has ushered, helped with the Box Office, been an assistant director, a co-director, a backstage manager and done whatever else that needed to be done —even vacuumed the floors.
Judy is particularly proud of having assisted with events for Backlot’s Own Original Youth Actors group (BOOYA) and served as co-director of Backlot’s first children’s camp and production. And if these involvements were not enough, Judy has sung in the Forsythia Musicale, been part of the original Rose Revue that entertained at many venues around middle-Georgia. And once she got her courage up, Judy has proved worthy of being called an actor.
Aside from all the help Judy Hunter has provided the Backlot Players, and all the plays in which she has appeared that entertained literally thousands of area people, the act of getting her daughters involved with the theater at an early age has led to the development of a family of topnotch entertainers and dedicated Backlot members.
Judy closed our conversation by telling me that she loved her Backlot family. “We’ve been through many good and not quite so good times, but we are family, and once we meet you, you are family, too! I will always be part of the Backlot Players.”
Meet the Hunter sisters next week. For now, order your tickets to “Clue…on Stage.” Clue opens Nov. 6 and continues through Nov. 15. Social Distancing Guidelines apply. Show times are November 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and November 8 and 15 at 2:30 p.m. Order tickets at www.ticketstothecity.com or at www.thebacklotplayers.org.
Dennis Smith writes “Monroe Entertains You,” highlighting the entertainment fare offered in Monroe County and the people who make it possible. Smith wants Forsyth to realize and support the riches it has in the cultural arts.