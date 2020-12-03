One of the things I like most about Monroe County is that most winters we do not have to deal with many days of extremely cold weather. However, when temperatures plummet well below 32 degrees, we can find refuge in our cozy well-insulated homes. This luxury is not available to our local wildlife.
Extremely cold temperatures are particularly threatening to birds that roost in cavities. For them, their ability to find suitable roost sites where they can escape frigid winds and temperatures can spell the difference between living and dying. Because there is a shortage of suitable winter roosting cavities, finding a safe place may prove difficult, if not impossible.
There are many reasons why the availability of natural roosting cavities falls far short of the demand for them. Each year across the entire state untold numbers of cavities disappear when thousands of acres of woodlands are transformed into croplands, shopping areas, highways and housing developments. In addition, prior to winter’s arrival competition for the available cavities is keen. Most are claimed by birds that bred locally, well before their young and migrants that winter here have a chance to compete for them. In addition, birds must share cavities with other wildlife, such flying squirrels
The list of local birds that use cavities as winter roost sites include the eastern bluebird, Carolina chickadee, tufted titmouse, Carolina and winter wren, and woodpeckers (downy, hairy, pileated, red-bellied and red-headed). Why, even blue jays have been known to seek shelter from the cold in cavities.
For all practical purposes, the only birds on this list capable of excavating their own cavities are the woodpeckers and the brown-headed nuthatch. All of these birds excavate their cavities in dead trees and limbs. These birds use tree cavities for both nesting and roosting. Woodpeckers, like the pileated, downy, and hairy varieties, hollow out separate cavities used for both nesting and roosting. In the case of the pileated, a pair of pileated woodpeckers use one nest and several roost cavities per year. Interestingly, a pileated woodpecker uses a nest cavity a single time and then abandons it.
In the case of the downy woodpecker, during the fall the cavities excavated to serve as roost sites are typically away from the prevailing wind. Meanwhile, those dug at other times of the year are randomly oriented. It is believed this is because in winter, the interiors of cavities facing the prevailing wind get colder than those facing away from cold winds do.
A bird that roosts in a cavity during the winter has a better chance of survival than when it is forced to spend a frigid night elsewhere. It behooves a bird to use the same cavity night after night. If it is forced to try to locate a roosting cavity as the winter sun is setting, or defend its roosting site from others, it is forced to expend valuable energy needed to survive the night.
Cavities are valuable because they insulate birds from the cold and wind. The overnight temperature inside a cavity can be 18 or more degrees warmer than the ambient temperature outside the box. Much of this heat is generated by the warm air exhaled by the birds. In addition, the chilling effect of the wind is also dramatically reduced.
These factors enable birds roosting in natural cavities to expend less energy to stay alive. These energy savings can be dramatic. It has been calculated that it can enable a roosting bird to go an additional 5.7-7.3 hours without eating. For many birds, these precious few hours enable them to live to see the dawn.
Cavity roosting birds exhibit some interesting habits. Some, such as the Carolina chickadee, roost alone. Northern flickers often nest in pairs. Others roost in large groups. A dozen or more bluebirds have been spotted roosting together. Remarkably, although the winter wren only nests in cavities sometimes, it roosts in them. Believe it or not, 46 winter wrens were spotted entering the same winter roosting cavity.
If you have dead trees standing on your land that do not pose a threat to humans or property, leave them standing. In addition, if you do not have any natural roosting sites on your land, erect one or more roosting and nesting boxes. These manmade cavities can help alleviate the winter roosting cavity shortage.
Although winter roosting cavities are often overlooked, they are a critical habitat component for many of our birds. Without them, many birds simply cannot survive the rigors of winter. When we lose them, the fabric of the lives of those of us that enjoy nature is tattered and we are left poorer for it.
