mp academic team

The Mary Persons Academic Team competed at the GATA JV State Championship on Saturday, March 5 at home.The team finished up the tournament in a tie for 2nd in their division. Team members included William Little, Isabel Sneddon, Karen Freeman, and Skyler Perry. The final competition of the year for the Mary Persons Academic Team will be at Apalachee High School on Saturday, March 26, for the Varsity State Championship. 