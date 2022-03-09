The Mary Persons Game Day Cheerleaders won their first-ever state title on Saturday at Mercer University’s Hawkins Arena.
“It was so much fun!” said MP Game Day Cheer Coach Rachael Scott. “They did a great job.”
MP’s Game Day cheerleaders have been close to the top since the GHSA made Game Day cheerleading an official competition four years ago. Competing against Class AAA and Class AAAA schools, MP finished in second place the past two years and placed third the first year of competition. MP has usually fallen short to Morgan County, which has won state the past three years.
But Scott said the 16 MP Game Day cheerleaders, who cheer for the Bulldog football and basketball teams during the year, worked really hard this year with the goal of finally winning the state championship. It was just one year ago that the MP Competitive Cheerleading team won its first state title. Scott said competitive cheerleading involves more dance routines and is a little more predictable as judges score it on a tight rubric. Game Day cheerleading is more subjective, said Scott, so it’s harder to know how you’ll stack up. Plus, on Saturday, Scott said they were busy preparing and didn’t see how all the other schools performed. But Scott said based on the parents’ reaction to MP’s 3-minute routine, she knew they had a good chance.
Thirteen teams from around the state competed for the AAA/AAAA title. Scott said all 13 teams did their routine before the judges whittle it down to just 7 finalists. Then those teams perform again while also performing a “situational component”. This is where the cheerleaders are given a football situation, i.e. the Bulldogs got a first down, and the cheerleaders aim to use the appropriate cheers.
After every team had its turn, the girls gathered on the mat, locking hands nervously on the giant mat, which looked like a green football field, to listen as the winner was announced. When they said it was the Bulldogs, the girls erupted into celebration.
The Dogs had finally upended 3-time defending state champ Morgan County, which came in second, and Heritage, which came in third.
Scott credits not only the girls but also their parents, friends and family who packed into Hawkins Arena to give MP a big advantage.
“Mary Persons does an excellent job of supporting all our athletes,” said Scott. “They show up and show out. They’re loud and supportive and we have a great community that supports us.”
Scott said the girls feed off that support in the stands it gives them more energy to see that sea of black in the stands.
“They were blown away,” Scott said.
Scott said she was so glad to see the girls, who spend so much time cheering for their classmates, get their own accolades for a change. And the celebration is not over. The girls gathered for their awards banquet on Tuesday night. And after their state championship rings arrive, they’ll have another celebration party. Scott said she’s very thankful for her co-coach, Jennifer Web, and the leadership of her seniors, Jasmyn Porter, Alyssa Green, Zoe Rivers and Amaya Web, who helped the girls make history.
“To have that ending to their season,” said Scott, “is just awesome.”