Mary Persons announced on Tuesday it has the best four-year graduation cohort rate ever of 92%. The previous year’s local graduation rate was 86.6%.
“The graduation rate for the 2019-20 school year is truly a monumental effort in the midst of a global pandemic. This achievement is a testament to the efforts of a supportive and informed BOE, dedicated and talented Pre-K-12 teachers, effective administrators and support personnel, engaged parents and community members, and motivated and inspired students. This is truly great work by all stakeholder groups,” stated Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman. “Our entire staff has done an outstanding job getting students ready for post-secondary education, the world of work, and military service.”
Georgia’s 2020 high school graduation rate continues to rise, from 79.4% in 2016 to 83.8% in 2020. Georgia calculates a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate as required by federal law.
This rate is the number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma divided by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class.