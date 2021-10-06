Mary Persons Senior and Junior Land Judging Teams both placed 1st in the Area 3 Land Judging Competition on Sept. 23. Both teams will advance to the State Land Judging Competition in Watkinsville on Nov. 13.
The Senior team members are Kaitlyn Shields, Dravin Bennett, Ethan Bertram and Jerry Ochieng. In the Area 3 competition Bertram placed 1st individually, Shields placed 2nd, Ochieng placed 3rd and Bennett placed 4th.
The Junior team members are Megan Gran, Landon Prince, Kaleb Landry and Shelby Phillips. Landry placed 1st individually in the Area 3 competition, Gran placed 3rd individually, Prince placed 5th individually and Phillips placed 6th individually.
In the Area 3 Land Judging competition the Monroe County Middle School Junior team took 2nd place and qualified for State competition on Nov. 13. Members of the Middle School team are Areli Gomez-Ruiz, Liam Parks, Ryan Bertram and Larkin Fletcher. Bertram placed 2nd individually, Fletcher placed 4th, Parks placed 7th and Gomez-Ruiz placed 11th.
The Land Judging competition is designed to develop skills in determining soil characteristics and determining land capability classes based upon them. Skills are developed in determining the agricultural land use and land treatment practices that should be applied to conserve soil and water while maximizing the land’s potential.