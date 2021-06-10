A parched Monroe County got some much-needed rain on Monday and Tuesday, but it did cause some problems. On Monday, this large tree fell across Zebulon Road at Whittle Road. (Photo courtesy Darren Berkner)
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- Man brings heat for pee on seat
- From despair to repair ...
- BOE debates, but won’t take stand on Critical Race Theory
- Wife reports DUI as husband stuck on tracks
- Truck driver, 80, dies in fall at Five Below
- Commissioners hedging on tax hike as assessments surge
- Forsyth officer: I’ll keep enforcing law for good people afraid to speak out
- Forsyth UMC aims to stop steeple leaks
Most Popular
Articles
- Wife reports DUI as husband stuck on tracks
- Body found at Lake Juliette
- Man brings heat for pee on seat
- Truck driver, 80, dies in fall at Five Below
- Walmart begins $1.6 million renovation
- Two men cited in lawnmower fight, abandoned woman unwelcome at Welcome Center
- Nominations due Friday for Monroe County Father of Year
- Forsyth officer: I’ll keep enforcing law for good people afraid to speak out
- Forsyth man to be featured on Discovery’s ‘Dirty Mudders’
- Woman gets DUI after peeing on herself, biker cited for peeing in public and other mayhem
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!