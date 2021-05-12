A Decatur man out on bond for murder charges in Washington, D.C. was arrested by Monroe County deputies on Tuesday for going 103 mph and for violating his probation.
Monroe County deputy Jaleel Brown clocked a vehicle going 103 mph on I-75 north near the Rumble Road exit around 11:25 a.m. Brown said the driver started to take off, and then he saw discussion between the driver and passenger before the driver finally stopped. The driver claimed his pregnant female passenger had her water break in Warner Robins and he was taking her to the hospital at Emory. Brown said he was skeptical because that was a two-hour trip past several hospitals to go to another hospital. The woman had water spots on her clothes and mid-section but Brown said the water was dripping as if someone had thrown water on her. He also found a water bottle under her seat. The woman refused to say how far along she was in her pregnancy.
Brown then found the driver, Dijon Williams of Decatur, was out on bond for first-degree murder in Washington D.C. Brown said the driver also had an ankle monitor. Williams was charged with speeding, driving on suspended license and expired tag registration. News reports about his murder charges say that Williams was a wide receiver on the Georgetown University football team.