A Forsyth man is scheduled to go on trial on Monday for killing his girlfriend nearly three years ago, the first jury trial in more than a year in Monroe County.
Jury selection is slated to begin on Monday, March 22 for the murder trial of Raymond Chambliss, 66. Chambliss is accused of killing his girlfriend, Tonia Herring, at his 107 Jones Court home on Aug. 3, 2018.
District attorney Jonathan Adams said he expects Chambliss’ attorney Dwayne Singleton of Griffin to argue that his client acted in self-defense.
“It’s not a whodunit,” said Adams. “It’s a matter of, did he exercise a right to self defense.”
It will be the first jury trial in a year in Monroe County due to the COVID shutdown. Harold Melton, chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, finally cleared the way for jury trials last week. Adams said participants will be required to wear masks and socially distance, including the jurors who’ll have to spread out.
Jurors will hear evidence that officers Kimberly Barnett and Terrance Thomas of the Forsyth Police Department went to 107 Jones Court just after midnight on Aug. 3, 2018 after a 911 call and found Tonia Renee Herring, 49, bleeding and unresponsive in the yard. Forsyth police Lt. Alexander Daniels said Herring was believed to have been shot with a pistol following a disagreement, and Chambliss was taken into custody.
Daniels said neighbors said they heard the shots fired, but he doesn’t think anyone actually witnessed the shooting.
Herring’s body was subsequently sent to the GBI crime lab, and the investigation was turned over to the GBI.
The Reporter found that Forsyth police had responded to Chambliss’ home two other times in the preceding months concerning domestic troubles.
At about 2:30 p.m. on March 5, 2018, Sgt. David Asbell met with Chambliss about a damaged door. Chambliss told Asbell that either Herring or two of her nephews, whose names were not listed, broke the frame of his side door. Asbell told Chambliss he could take out a warrant against Herring for the damage but could not force her to repair it. Chambliss then told Asbell that he and Herring had worked out the situation and he didn’t want anyone to get in trouble.
Then, in a separate incident, at about 9:03 a.m. on May 21, 2018, Sgt. Willie Barkley met with Herring, who said she had gone to Chambliss’ home at about 2:30 a.m. that morning to spend time with him. Herring said when she arrived, Chambliss would not open the door. She said she knocked several more times before he finally came to the door at which point Herring saw another woman inside the home. Herring told Barkley that she and Chambliss had gotten into a fight earlier and he had begun choking her. Herring told Barkley she wanted a report filed because the left side of her shoulder was hurting.
Chambliss has been in the Monroe County Jail since the shooting. If he decides to accept a plea bargain prior to trial, Adams said they’re prepared to try Richard Fountaine, 31, the fugitive captured in Monroe County on Jan. 11, 2019 two weeks after he escaped from a Wyoming half-way house. Fountaine had been picked up by his girlfriend, Kimbery Belcher, 27, and driven to Georgia, hiding out in Monroe County until they came upon the daughter of superior court judge Bill Fears. Monroe County was on edge for two days as law enforcement searched for the fugitives, who are accused of breaking into several homes. Authorities finally found them hiding behind a pond at the corner of Hwy. 42 and Johnstonville Road.