Monroe County businesses, especially restaurants, are struggling to stay staffed, leading to slower service and even closed dining rooms at some of them.
“I don’t think anybody’s looking for work,” said Eric Thomas, owner of Jonah’s on Johnston. Thomas said he would like to hire at least five more people as his business has grown, but said he just can’t find people who want to work.
Lucio Castillo, owner of Sol Tacos and Tequila on the Forsyth square, is having the same problem.
“It’s really bad,” said Castillo. There are scores of help wanted ads each week in the Reporter.
The state’s jobless numbers confirm the county’s labor market has recovered from last year’s COVID shutdown. Monroe County’s unemployment rate in February was 3.6 percent, lower than the statewide 4.4 percent. Of a labor force of 13,040, 12,567 had jobs. It shows the county’s labor market has completely recovered from COVID. The county’s jobless rate in February 2020, before the shutdown, was 3.4 percent.
But if complaints from local business owners are accurate, that doesn’t mean the entire county is working.
Castillo said he thinks the problem is the government is handing out money to people through increased unemployment benefits and COVID stimulus payments. It leaves them with no incentive to work, said Castillo.
What’s the answer, a reporter asked.
“Quit paying people not to work,” said Castillo.
Craig Craddock of Forsyth owns two Chick-fil-A franchises in Macon and said in 30 years in the restaurant business, he’s never seen the employment situation as bad as it is now.
“Every restaurant I know is dying for employees,” said Craddock. “No one’s looking for work.”
Craddock, who operates the Chick-fil-As on Zebulon Road and Eisenhower Parkway, said business has never been better but rues the fact that they don’t have enough workers to give the service customers deserve. Craddock said he had planned to reopen his dining rooms in early April but can’t because he doesn’t have enough staff.
Craddock said he’s had employees ask to take a few months off after getting their stimulus. Craddock noted that it’s always harder to hire in February when workers are getting tax refunds, calling it the W-2 flu. But with the government sending out thousands of dollars to families on top of that due to COVID, it’s that much harder.
“People who live paycheck to paycheck, they’ve never seen that kind of money,” said Craddock. “I know people who got $5,000 from the government this year.”
Craddock said that’s why Walmart is sold out of big-screen TVs.
What’s the solution?
“The solution is for government to get out of the way,” said Craddock. “When government gives stimulus money instead of people earning it, they don’t work.”
Craddock said government is scaring people about the virus and paying them not to work, teaching people to be dependent on the government for a meager income.
“There’s a price society is gonna pay for this,” said Craddock.
State Rep. Robert Dickey, who owns Dickey Farms, agreed that stimulus payments and unemployment checks are making it very hard for businesses to hire people.
“It doesn’t take long when you start getting free money, you come to expect it,” said Dickey.
Dickey said the Georgia labor department is supposed to ensure that applicants are seeking jobs before they approve unemployment. But he said the department may be too busy sending payments to verify. So when will the government stop paying people not to work so that businesses can rebuild?
“With the Biden administration,” said Dickey. “It might never run out.”