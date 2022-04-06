After accepting an application to annex 35 acres on Montpelier Road March 21 for another phase of Manor at Montpelier subdivision, Forsyth received a request from Three Oaks Construction to cancel the annexation on April 4. The request was documented on March 23, less than 48 hours after the annexation was approved.
City attorney Bobby Melton told council that the landowner had 30 days to ask that the annexation be rescinded. Melton said that after applying for annexation a landowner can’t apply again for a year.
Council member Mike Dodd said Forsyth should make it part of its ordinance that it won’t supply water and/or sewer to any property that isn’t annexed. However, the city currently serves water/sewer customers not in the city limits, notably the River Forest subdivision. The city has a higher rate for customers outside city limits.
“We definitely want to talk to them,” said council member John Howard as he motioned to table action on the request to cancel the annexation to the council’s meeting on April 18. Melton said that since laws about annexation refer to action within the same month delaying until later in April should comply.
Three Oaks Construction has been building Phase 1 and 2 of the Manor at Montpelier on nearby tracts of land within the city limits and planned to build Phase 3 on the 35-acre tract in question. Matt Gilbert of Three Oaks Construction, who attended the March 21 meeting, asked that the land be zoned R-3 to allow greater density of homes. He said that about 10 acres of the tract would be green space because two creeks and a sewer easement make it unsuitable for building houses. To have enough buildable lots to make the project feasible, Three Oaks would build on smaller lots on the remaining acres. He said the plan was to build the same size and quality of houses as in Phases 1 and 2.
The city had approved R-1 zoning, which requires larger houses and larger lots than the R-3 zoning Three Oaks had requested.As well as approving R-1, rather than the requested R-3, zoning for the annexed parcel, on March 21 council also stipulated that the developer route all driveways internally into the subdivision rather than opening onto Montpelier Road or Highway 41. It added a requirement for curb and gutter in the subdivision.
Melton commented there has been opposition from surrounding landowners, although no one from the public spoke in opposition to the annexation or zoning at the January public hearing or subsequently at council meetings.
Effort was made to contact Matt Gilbert for comment, but no response was received by press time.