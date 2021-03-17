Forsyth’s city council approved a sixth change order from Pellicano Construction, the Macon contractor building the new city hall, at its March 15 meeting. The good news is that this change order didn’t increase the price of the building. The other news is that the order approved by council sets the new completion date at April 15. However when a reporter asked a foreman at the job site last week if city hall would be by what was then an April 8 deadline, he didn’t say anything but seemed surprised. On Monday, expected to perhaps be the only rain-free day this week, the reporter saw no one working on the new city hall around mid-day.
City manager Janice Hall presented the change order to council saying that since the original completion date of March 23 was set, change orders have added three plus 10 plus three and, with this change order, five days to the completion date She said this doesn’t add up exactly to the April 15 date listed on the latest order. There were three weather delay days for each month (except for two in October) built into the contract; the change orders are for days in additional to those.
The price tag for city hall owed to Pellicano Construction is now $4,722,094 as of056 the last change order, with $68,220 added by change orders since the original contract for $4,653,874. There have been no penalties for not meeting the completion date.
Hall said she will review the “comprehensive schedule” for city hall at the April 5 council meeting.
“They made a lot of progress last week [while the weather was good]” said Hall.